Menard Co. Man Arrested By ISP For Child Pornography

A Menard County man is behind bars after an Illinois State Police arrest on Thursday.

51-year old Shane E. Guernsey of Petersburg was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Menard County Jail on one count of dissemination of child pornography.

Guernsey was officially charged on Friday, according to online court records.

According to the State Police, on June 18th, ISP agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject was possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, ISP agents assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Guernsey possessed child sexual abuse material at his residence in Menard County. On Thursday, ISP agents, the Petersburg Police Department, and the Office of Illinois Attorney General executed a search warrant at Guernsey’s residence and placed him under arrest.

Guernsey remains held at the Menard County Jail.