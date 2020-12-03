Menard Co. Sheriff Releases Identity of Subject In Missing Persons Case

The Menard County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are searching for a person near Petersburg who is currently wanted on a warrant in the county. On November 14th, Petersburg Police received a complaint of a Hispanic male causing a disturbance and attempting to enter a residence in 300 block of East Douglas in Petersburg. Officers responded, and the male fled the scene prior to their arrival. Officers could hear what appeared to be a subject running through the timber east of the residence, near the Sangamon River. Petersburg officers and sheriff’s deputies searched the area extensively for a lengthy period of time, but were unable to locate him.

The male subject is believed to be 50 year old Alberto A. Reyes. Reyes was most recently residing with a subject in Athens. On Tuesday, the Athens Police Department reported to the Petersburg Police Department that an individual Reyes previously resided with informed Athens PD that she had not seen or heard from Reyes since November 14th. Petersburg PD began investigating the possible whereabouts of Reyes, and an extensive search ensued. Unfortunately, efforts to locate Reyes have been unsuccessful. Reyes is currently wanted on a warrant for 2 counts of disorderly conduct and 1 count of assault in Menard County Court.

Reyes is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone having information regarding the possible whereabouts of Alberto A. Reyes is asked to please contact the Petersburg Police Department at 217-632-2251.