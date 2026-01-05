Menard Co. Sheriff seeking info on Greenview burglary

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the identification/arrest of suspects responsible for a burglary/theft that occurred north of Greenview along Illinois Route 29.

On Sunday, January 4 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:50 a.m., unknown suspects removed padlocks from storage containers by force and stole property.

Additionally, unknown suspects committed criminal damage by cutting down a Flock Safety camera operated by the sheriff’s office at the intersection of Illinois Route 29 and Montgomery Avenue / North Middletown Avenue. We believe this occurred during the late evening hours of Friday, January 2. A Flock Safety camera operated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, located near the intersection of Illinois Route 29 and 800N, was also cut down in the same manner.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or if you were traveling in this area during these time frames and observed anything, please contact the Menard County Sheriff’s Office at 217-632-2273 or by email – bhollis@menardcountyil.gov. You may also report information anonymously to the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or on the web at cashfortips.us.