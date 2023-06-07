Menard Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Car Burglaries at Lake Petersburg

The Menard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries.

Deputies have taken multiple theft reports from motor vehicles at Lake Petersburg, according to a Facebook post on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page yesterday.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone in the area who has security cameras or video doorbells to review their system footage for any possible suspects.

The Sheriff’s Department says if you discover any video evidence or have any other information related to these incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 217-632-2273.