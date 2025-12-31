Menard Co State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge

By Harold Smith on December 31, 2025 at 9:24am

The Menard County State’s Attorney has pleaded guilty to DUI charges.

According to WAND-TV, court records show Gwendolyn Thomas entered the plea December 19th.

On October 24th, Menard County deputies were called to a crash in Tallula involving Thomas. At the time she was charged with Driving Under the Influence and speeding.

A special prosecutor from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office was assigned to the case.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the DUI, but the speeding charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Court records show that Thomas will be placed on 12 months of supervision, along with paying more than $2,000 in fees and attending a “DUI School” program.

Thomas will be back in court in April for a review. Her driver’s license was immediately suspended when she was charged with DUI. Her attorneys have filed a motion to have her license reinstated.