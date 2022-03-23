Menard County Has AT&T Services Go Down, Dispatch Administrative Lines Still Down This Morning

Residents of Menard County are dealing with telecommunications problems this morning.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reported last night at 6PM that AT&T services in Petersburg and other areas throughout the county were experiencing outages last night. AT&T Service was restored to the county around 5:15 this morning. The Menard County Sheriff’s Office says the outage was due to a cut fiber optic cable line.

9-1-1 service remained available throughout the outage. However, calls were diverted to neighboring counties and then re-routed. The Menard County Dispatch administrative lines are still down this morning and are presently working on being restored. The Sheriff’s Office says that calls to the administrative offices can be routed through the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

Neighboring counties have been alerted to the ongoing problems and will respond and re-route calls for Menard County when necessary.