Menard County Man arrested after barricade Incident

By Gary Scott on May 24, 2026 at 10:41am

Menard County deputies have arrested a Petersburg man, who locked himself inside of his home this weekend.

Deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Justin Thornley about 12:30 Saturday afternoon at Thornley’s home on Gudgel Bridge Avenue.

The warrant followed an investigation over the past week, and charges him with 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of violating a no contact order, and two counts of reckless conduct.

Deputies say Thornley refused to come out of the home, and locked himself inside.

Negotiators were called in from the Sangamon County sheriff’s department, but Thronley refused to cooperate.

Officers forced entry into the home about 4 Saturday, and a drone had to be called in to locate Thornley, who refused police commands.

He was apprehended, taken for an assessment at a nearby hospital, and later lodged in the jail.