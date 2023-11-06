Menard County Manhunt on Friday Ends Peacefully

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police went on an hour-long manhunt Friday night after a federal prisoner escaped custody.

Shortly after 9PM, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police notified the public that a male suspect in Greenview who was on federal probation had cut off their ankle monitor and had gone missing.

The 38-year old unidentified male was last seen at the time without a shirt on at the Casey’s in Greenview just before 8PM. The subject was believed to be suffering from a mental health episode and was described as having blood on his hands. Authorities also said that the subject was considered AWOL from a treatment facility by US Marshals.

Menard County Sheriff’s deputies said the unidentified subject was taken into custody approximately 2 ½ hours later without further incident.