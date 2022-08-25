Menard Sheriff’s Department Dispel Rumors After FBI/U.S. Marshal’s Presence in Petersburg Yesterday

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office hoped to dispel rumors yesterday afternoon.

In a post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page around 4PM yesterday afternoon, officials reported deputies from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Petersburg Police Department, assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals in an ongoing investigation at a location in Petersburg.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the post was to quell any ongoing concerns of local residents. Officials say there is no threat to anyone or a cause for concern. No further information and details have been released at this time.