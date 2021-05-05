Mendon-Unity’s Conry Signs With IL College for Track & Field

Mendon-Unity Senior Kami Conry has signed a letter of intent with Illinois College for track & field. Conry signed the letter of intent in a ceremony on Tuesday at Mendon-Unity’s high school gym.

Conry has competed in four sports during her high school days —cross country, basketball, track and field and golf. She was a freshman on a sectional-qualifying girls cross country team and competed in the sport again as a junior. She was a key part of a regional championship girls basketball team when she was a sophomore and played golf her senior year.

As a freshman and sophomore, Conry was a part of a state-qualifying 4×800-meter relay team, which holds the school record in that event. Conry wrapped up her freshman year in 2018 by teaming up with her sister, Katie, Sierra Miller and Megan Adams to place fourth at state in the 4×800. Kami also qualified for state in the 100-and 300-meter hurdles in both of her first two seasons of high school.

She is the daughter of Kevin and Dayna Conry. She plans to study a medical-related field in college.