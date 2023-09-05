Mendon Woman Arrested By Chapin PD In Traffic Stop, Extradited For June 20 Felony Calhoun Traffic Stop

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman last Tuesday in connection to a June 20th arrest of a Beardstown man.

Back on June 20th, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois Route 100 and the Hamburg-Michael Road near the Village of Michael. Narcotics, narcotic instruments, and a ‘look-alike’ air-pistol were located in the vehicle. The driver, and passenger of that vehicle both provided officers with a false name for the driver. The driver, later identified as 39-year old Timothy W. Bricker of Beardstown was taken into custody on multiple drug and traffic charges as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the traffic stop and subsequent investigation by Law Enforcement Officials from the Illinois Conservation Police, Carrollton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Subsequent to further investigation, this past Tuesday, August 29th, the passenger in the vehicle on June 20th, 48-year old Jamie L. Bessell of Mendon was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for the offense of Obstructing Justice, stemming from the aforementioned traffic stop by Chapin Police. Chapin Police arrested Bessell in a traffic stop shortly before 9PM on August 29th on U.S. 67 near Cylinder Head Road. She was subsequently given Morgan County charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle until officers learned of the felony warrant. She was held on bond at the Morgan County Jail until she was extradited to Greene County after follow up from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Bricker is currently in custody in McDonough County on separate charges from a 2022 case.

Bessell’s charges have not yet been filed by the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office.