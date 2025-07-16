Mendoza not seeking fourth term as Comptroller

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced at a press conference this morning that she will not seek a fourth term as the state’s Comptroller.

Mendoza made the announcement at a Little Village restaurant in Chicago today, likely setting up a campaign for her to seek office as the Mayor of the City of Chicago. Mendoza, the first woman to serve as Chicago city clerk, served in that role under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel before winning a special election to replace former Illinois Comptroller Judy Barr Topinka.

Mendoza has been highly critical of current mayor Brandon Johnson during his first two years in office. Mendoza has awhile to think over a run at mayor, as the seat won’t be up for election until 2027.