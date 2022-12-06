Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 Closes School Due to Overabundance of Sickness

An area school district is taking a sick day for the rest of the week.

Meredosia-Chambersburg Community Unit School District 11 has announced it will be closing due to an overabundance of sickness among the students and staff.

According to an announcement on the district’s social media this afternoon, currently, 48% of the student body and 25% of the staff is absent.

Classes will resume on Monday, December 12, 2022, and the district says they hope by that time everyone is getting better. During the break, the building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The Winter Music Concert has been postponed and moved to next Wednesday and the freshman basketball game has been moved to Triopia on Thursday night.

District officials say they are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but they feel this is best for the school and the community.

Anyone with questions can contact Thad Walker at 217 584-1744. The Meredosia-Chambersburg school district thanks the public for understanding in this matter.