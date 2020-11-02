Meredosia-Chambersburg Elementary Goes Remote Until Nov. 30

The Meredosia-Chambersburg Elementary School is going to remote learning until the end of the month. In a press release this afternoon, Superintendent Thad Walker says that the elementary school is having COVID-19 related issues despite not having any positive cases in the school district.

Walker says that the Jr./Sr. High will maintain their current schedules and only pre-K through 5th grade will be going remote for the month.

Lunch and homework pick up will be held on Fridays from 9AM to 1PM on November 6th, 13th, and 20th. Walker says to stay tuned to all media outlets for any further changes.