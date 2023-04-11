Meredosia-Chambersburg H.S. Recipient of IDNR Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant

Students from Meredosia-Chambersburg work on a raised flower bed at the school's wildlife refuge on April 7th. (Courtesy of Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools Facebook Page)

By Benjamin Cox on April 11, 2023 at 9:14am

A Morgan County school district was the recipient of a special grant from the state for conservation.

Meredosia-Chambersburg High School received $990 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation for their standard pollinator garden from the Schoolyard Habitat Action program.

Students have recently been building raised flower beds at the district’s wildlife refuge near the school.

Meredosia-Chambersburg was one of the 17 schools in the state to receive a portion of $15,700 handed out this year.

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat, such as pollinator gardens and other projects, on school grounds or other public places. Funding is provided through donations to the Illinois Conservation Foundation. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors of the program.

Applications will be accepted soon for the next round of the program, with an application deadline of Nov. 30th.

Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov/education/grantsshag.html to access the application form and related information or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.