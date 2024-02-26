Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools Dealing With Flu Outbreak

Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools are currently dealing with an outbreak of influenza.

District parents received a letter today from District Health Aide Gracie Duesterhaus outlining guidelines for when students should stay home from school due to illness. The communication did not provide a current number of how many students who have been out due to illness. According to the State Board of Education, the district has just under 200 students.

The district is asking that any student experiencing a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, muscle aches, weakness and malaise, frequent coughing, and nasal congestion to stay home.

For more questions, contact the Meredosia Chambersburg School Office at 217-584-1744.