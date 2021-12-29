Meredosia House Explosion Investigation Concludes Leaving More Questions Than Answers

An investigation into a house that exploded in Meredosia this summer has closed with many questions still remaining.

The Journal Courier reports that the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has said that a natural gas explosion of undetermined origin on the evening of June 23rd leveled an unoccupied home at 227 Orange Street in Meredosia. The report says that due to the amount of destruction that occurred as a result from the explosion, and resulting fire, that there were no specific fire patterns or fire effects observed to indicate an area of origin.

Ameren Illinois had first notified representatives of the Illinois Commerce Commission and the National Response Center of the incident and that they would hold an investigation. Ameren preformed a pressure test on the gas service line to the structure and it was determined that no outside leak or failure of the gas distribution system contributed to the explosion.

It was also determined through data retrieved from gas usage software that there was a gas usage change observed at approximately 2:45 p.m. on the day of the explosion and then another usage change at approximately 7:45 p.m. The report did not say whether there was an increase or decrease in usage.

The explosion completely destroyed the home and caused damages to other neighboring homes. The structure was not occupied at the time of the explosion and no major injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Meredosia, Chapin and Arenzville were assisted by Meredosia/Bluff Rescue Squad, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency in addition to the state fire marshal’s office, the Illinois Commerce Commission, and Ameren Illinois.