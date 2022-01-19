Meredosia Names New Interim Police Chief

The Village of Meredosia has a new interim police chief.

The Village Board of Trustees surprisingly named ordinance officer Rusty Richard was given the interim tag at this week’s board meeting.

According to the Journal Courier, no explanation was given as to why Richard was named the new chief, replacing Joshua Weber. According to the report, Weber has not given a formal letter of resignation or officially stepped down from the position.

Weber was named chief in October 2019 after serving several months as the village’s interim chief of police.