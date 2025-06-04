Messy Arrest of Beardstown Man

A Beardstown man is being held in jail after a violent traffic stop that occurred in the middle of last month.

Jacob Lopez, age unknown, was arrested during a traffic stop on May 13th. According to charging documents from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beardstown officers were called out for an unruly and intoxicated individual. When they arrived, Lopez was identified and he began to argue with the police, failed to comply with their commands, and pulled a knife on a Beardstown Officer. Other officers were called to the scene. As officers attempted to hold Lopez he became combative and headbutted two of the officers.

Lopez was eventually subdued and placed in a squad car that he proceeded to damage using his own body. Lopez was placed into another squad car which he continued to damage using his own body. EMS were called to assist and, upon being placed in an EMS vehicle, Lopez attempted to grab the firearm of a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy.

Lopez was subsequently transported to a detention facility and, during transport, specifically

threatened the family of a police officer.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, Class 2 felony attempting to disarm a peace officer, Class 3 felony threatening a public official, two counts of Class 3 felony criminal damage to property between $10,000-$100,000, Class 4 felony aggravated assault of a peace officer or EMS worker, and misdemeanors for obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Lopez appeared in Cass County Circuit Court on May 19th where State’s Attorney Craig Miller filed a motion to detain Lopez under the SAFE-T Act, which was granted by Judge Timothy Wessel. Lopez is next due in court for arraignment June 16th.