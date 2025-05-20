Meth Comes in From Outside in Jax

By Gary Scott on May 20, 2025 at 10:11am

Meth arrests are up in the Jacksonville area, and law enforcement agencies are eyeing the source as something that is no longer local.

A week hardly goes by that someone is either in court for meth possession, or arrested for meth in Morgan County.

There was a time that much of the meth here was locally made.

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says that’s not the case anymore.

He thinks it’s because meth is dangerous to make, and may be less expensive made elsewhere. But, he says many times the meth is cut with fentanyl, which can be deadly.

Thompson says meth appears to some to be the number one drug of choice.

The other drug is heroin. He says much of it probably comes from the St Louis area, or from Chicago. He doesn’t think it directly comes from Mexico.

The Jacksonville police department and Morgan County sheriff’s Department have had officers in the past who served on the Central Illinois Drug Task Force.