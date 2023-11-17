Metro East Man Arrested in Carrollton After Multi-County Pursuit

A Randolph County man was arrested in Carrollton early Saturday morning after a chase with police.

46-year old Jermaine M. Moffitt of Evansville, Illinois was cited by Carrollton Police for illegal transportation of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property, obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of adult use cannabis, and armed violence. Moffitt was arrested on a pursuit from Jersey into Greene County on U.S. 67 overnight Saturday.

Moffitt remains in custody at the Greene County Jail. He has officially been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to charging documents, Moffitt was operating a 1987 Chevy sedan southbound on U.S. 67 while under the influence alcohol in a high speed chase in an attempt to elude police from a traffic stop. Once stopped, officers located an allegedly stolen 40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the vehicle.

Moffitt made his first appearance in Greene County Court on Monday and was ordered to pretrial detention. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with counsel coming up this Monday.