Metz Named JMH Colleague of the Year

A White Hall man has made a deep impact on his fellow employees and the Jacksonville community for his years of service as a security guard.

Daniel Metz of White Hall, a security guard at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, was chosen by his colleagues this week as JMH’s Colleague of the Year.



Jim McGownd, supervisor of security at JMH, noted Metz’s eagerness to help co-workers, patients, and visitors; his calm, positive demeanor; and his knowledge of the hospital grounds as some of his attributes.

Metz has worked at the hospital since 2015. He was named the hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Outside of work, Metz enjoys do-it-yourself home improvement projects. The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Colleague of the Year receives $1,000, one week of paid time off work, one month of premium parking at the hospital, and a special pin recognizing the achievement.

This was the first year that the Colleague of the Year was chosen through a vote open to all employees of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Care. A hospital committee selected previous winners.