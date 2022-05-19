Meyer Honored at Blackburn College Commencement

By Benjamin Cox on May 19, 2022 at 3:33pm

Blackburn College recently recognized a Greenfield native with multiple awards at it Commencement this past Saturday.

The graduation honored 86 in its Class of 2022 for its 153rd Commencement.

The Blackburn Alumni Association presented its Outstanding Graduate Award to two individuals this year, with a co-winner being Political Science major Blake Meyer of Greenfield.

Meyer was also awarded the Political Science Prize for being the graduating majoring in political science or public administration with the highest academic average.

Meyer was also awarded the Senators Vince and Deanna Demuzio Award in Leadership Studies. That award recognizes the graduate majoring in political science or the leadership program who demonstrates strong leadership potential, has mentored others, and has strong spoken and written communication skills.

Meyer was a 2018 graduate of Greenfield High School.