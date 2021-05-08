Midwest Athletic Center to Host Girls All-State Classic This Weekend

The Midwest Athletic Facility, formerly known as the MacMurray Athletic Complex and Bill Wall Gymnasium, will host the 2021 Girls All-State Classic this weekend.

Over 140 junior girls from junior high teams from across the state will participate in the two-day event to honor their elite play in the IESA State Tournament this year. 20 out of 32 teams from the tournament will be represented this weekend from 1A-4A schools.

Teams for the weekend were formed based on same school, geography, when registration was received, and lastly, height. 12 teams will be coached by many of the state’s top junior high coaches with multiple state tournament appearances.

The schedule of events kick off at noon tomorrow, and will conclude on Sunday at 6PM with a championship game of the 12-team tournament. Games will be played on the hour every hour on Sunday at both gyms at Midwest Athletic Center starting at 9:00AM.

The public is welcome to watch the weekend’s festivities with free admission on Saturday, May 8th to the Skills Competition from 2PM to 4:30PM at the Midwest Athletic Facility. On Sunday, May 9th there will be a gate charge of five dollars.

Representing teams from the local area: Winchester 7th grade – Adrienne Kaufmann and Braylee Littig; Winchester 8th grade – Vickie McGee, Ashlyn Likes, and Brylee Lawson; Greenfield – Evie White; Carrollton – Lauren Flowers, Harper Darr, Hannah Uhles, and Abigail Flowers; Calhoun – Kate Zipprich and Lila Simon; Triopia – Vivie Littleton; North Mac – Taylor Keirs; and Ashland A/C Central – Marley Roberts, Reese Cookson, and Carson Arthalony.