Midwest Youth Services Awarded For Service to Youth

By Benjamin Cox on May 19, 2026 at 7:29pm

The Illinois Department of Human Services has recognized Jacksonville-based Midwest Youth Services with a statewide Youth Service Award during the 2026 Home Illinois Summit in Springfield.

The honor was presented as part of the state’s Recognition of Service awards, which celebrate advocates, organizations, and community leaders working to prevent homelessness and improve housing stability across Illinois.

In a statement posted to social media, Midwest Youth Services said the recognition reflects the dedication of its staff, community partners, supporters, and the communities it serves. The organization says it remains committed to helping youth and families gain access to safety, support, and hope for the future.

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Executive Director Ann Baker accepted the award during the summit held last week in Springfield.

Other honorees recognized by the Illinois Department of Human Services included Sangeetha Rayapati, State Representative Lilian Jiménez, DuPage County, and several housing and community service leaders from across the state.

Midwest Youth Services provides programs and support services for youth and families in Jacksonville and surrounding communities.