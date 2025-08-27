Midwest Youth Services Breaks Ground for Expansion Project

Midwest Youth Services broke ground Tuesday at a ceremony for an expansion project that’s been half a decade in the making.

Midwest Youth Services’ mission is to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems while helping to strengthen and restore families. Executive Director Anne Baker says they have been fundraising over the last 5 years for this expansion as the need for the programs services grow.

“We started talking about this project, I believe, in the fall of 2020. Fundraising has been an on going effort since then because it’s just a very expensive project,” Baker says. “It’s just going to get more expensive from here. Kid’s needs continue to go up, and we have no programming space left.”

Baker says the expansion will not only help with office space but will also benefit the Porch Light Project which provides emergency shelter for youth who can’t return home due to unsafe living situations, runaway, homelessness, or allegations of abuse and neglect. Baker added, “By doing this we will have more counseling space, more shelter bed space, and more programming space that will build about the capacity to add 7 more additional positions to the agency.”

Joyner Construction in Springfield are contracted to handle the construction. Baker says they have surpassed their half million dollar budget but they continue to crunch numbers everyday and plan to have the project complete by March of next year.

Midwest Youth Services is located at 2001 W. Lafayette in Jacksonville. The agency’s website is https://mys-kids.org/