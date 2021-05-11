Midwest Youth Services Receives $5,000 Donation from Ameren, Leidos, Inc.

Midwest Youth Services received a major donation towards an ongoing project at their offices today. Leidos, Incorporated and Ameren-Illinois presented Executive Director of Midwest Youth Services Ann Hungerford with a $5,000 check to used towards completing their overnight shelter at their offices at 2001 West Lafayette.

Lance Escue of Leidos says they hope to continue the partnership with Midwest Youth Services in supporting services for endangered youth in the Jacksonville community.

Hungerford says that the downstairs shelter has been over a year’s worth of work that is almost near completion.

The downstairs overnight emergency shelter for youth could eventually house up to 8 youth between the ages of 9-24. Hungerford says that the shelter will serve Morgan, Scott, Schuyler, Brown, and Cass counties. She says those places don’t currently have youth-devoted shelters and this will go towards filling a major hole in serving at risk youth in those communities.