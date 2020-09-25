Midwest Youth Services Receives Federal Grant

A local non-for profit agency focused on the well being of children is receiving federal grant funding.

Congressman Darin LaHood announced today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Midwest Youth Services in Jacksonville a $125,000 grant to support community-based programs that help youth and restore families in Morgan County.

Established in 1978, the non-profit agency relies on state and federal funding with the mission to assist youth in overcoming problem situations, and to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems while helping to strengthen and support families.

LaHood wrote a letter of support in support of Midwest Youth Services’ grant application in May, and says he was proud to advocate to the Department of Health and Human Services for the funding, and he is grateful that it will help the community.

Funding from the grant will go toward services provided by Midwest Youth Services including crisis intervention, food, clothing and medical care, up to 21 days of shelter, individual, group and family counseling, and recreation programs.

Midwest Youth Services says all services are provided free and are completely confidential.

For more information, contact Midwest Youth Services at 217-245-6000 or online at mys-kids.org.