Mike Carmody says this term will be his last as Morgan County Sheriff

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2025 at 10:02am

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody says he will step down as sheriff after his current term expires in December of next year.

Carmody will have completed his second term as sheriff.

He says his age, and the fact that he would like to see someone move the department forward with new ideas and a more experience in the investigative part of the job entered into his decision.

He says his strength is on the administrative side of the job.

Carmody’s chief deputy, Jamie Jackson, today announced his candidacy to run for sheriff next year. And, he is doing so with Carmody’s blessing.

Jackson says he will run as a republican. He is the son of the late Henry Jackson, who served multiple terms as Morgan County sheriff. His father was a staunch democrat.

Jackson moved from the sheriff’s department to become an Illinois State Trooper in 1997. He retired from state police in 2017, and was hired by Carmody as the chief deputy in 2018.

Carmody started out as a part time jailer and dispatcher in 1986 and has served as sheriff since his election in 2018. He was chief deputy under Sheriff Randy Duvendack before that.