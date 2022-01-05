Milhiser Announces Run For IL Secretary of State

A former federal prosecutor and Sangamon County State’s Attorney announced today he’s running for Secretary of State as a Republican.

John Milhiser announced today he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State. Milhiser’s previous post was as the chief Attorney for the federal court in Illinois’ Central District. Prior to his appointment to the federal prosecutor position, Milhiser was a prosecutor in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office for 16 years, of which he served 8 years as Sangamon County’s State’s Attorney.

Milhiser resigned from the Central District of Illinois prosecutor’s position in February after President Joe Biden took office. Milhiser was appointed to the position in 2018 after being nominated by former President Donald Trump. Milhiser received bi-partisan support for his nomination in 2018 including support from Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

Currently, Milhiser is teaching high school government, history, and English at Lawrence Education Center in Springfield.

Milhiser will now challenge Republican State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington in a primary in June. Brady announced his intention to run for the seat in November. Brady has been a state representative since 2001. Also running for the office on the Republican ticket is William J. Kelly, a reporter and broadcaster who announced his bid for the office earlier in November.

The Democratic slate of candidates vying to succeed outgoing longtime Secretary of State Jesse White includes former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, along with Chicago Aldermen Pat Dowell and David Moore. Valencia today picked up a key endorsement from Senator Dick Durbin, while Giannoulias is still considered the main front runner on the Democrat ticket.

White announced his retirement in August 2019. He has held the post since 1999 for a record 6 terms.