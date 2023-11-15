Milhiser Returns As Sangamon Co. State’s Attorney After Being Appointed

Sangamon County: meet the new boss, same as the old boss in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Sangamon County Board unanimously voted yesterday for John Milhiser to return as the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Milhiser is replacing Dan Wright, the person who replaced him in 2018 when he became former President Donald Trump’s appointee to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Milhiser resigned as U.S. attorney in February 2021 after Joe Biden defeated Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

Wright was recently appointed to fill the vacancy of 7th District Associate Judge.

The 53-year old Milhiser previously served as Sangamon County States Attorney from 2010 to 2018. Milhiser returned to the state’s attorney’s office this July in a part-time capacity. Milhiser taught for a short time after he lost a bid to become the Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State in June 2022.

According to the State Journal-Register, Milhiser is circulating petitions to run for a full term of the office in 2024. He will square off against Springfield attorney Kent Gray in the March Republican primary.

In the coming weeks, Milhiser also will have to select a new first assistant.

Milhiser’s wife, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Gail Noll will now be recused from all criminal cases or any cases at all involving the state’s attorney’s office to avoid a conflict of interest.

Milhiser officially starts Friday.