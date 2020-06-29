Millard Florist To Close Permanently on Wednesday

A 90-year old business in Beardstown is closing its doors this week. Millard Florist, located currently at 110 West 2nd Street will have its final day of operation on Wednesday. The floral shop started by Walter Millard and Clarissa McKnight has serviced Beardstown since 1930. For the last 27 years, Phyllis and Mike Dour owned the business and apartment upstairs. Various factors have led them to decide to close and sell the building.

The Dours, who also live in the upstairs apartment at the address, said that buying trends prior to the COVID-19 pandemic helped them come to the decision to sell the business. Mike Dour told the Cass News Gazette last week that he’s noticed more people giving memorial donations at funerals rather than buying flowers. The Dours said that they had come to their decision to sell long before the pandemic changed and cut back on their business. The Dours are looking to purchase a home in Beardstown and hope to sell the location.

The business and apartment complex are currently listed under private sale for $147,500. The Dours said they will be hosting sidewalk sales up to their final day of business to help clear inventory.