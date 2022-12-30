Miller Calling For Biden Impeachment Over Southern Border Security

The new 15th District Congresswoman says she will ask for the impeachment of President Joe Biden over concerns about the nation’s border security.

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller said in a tweet on Wednesday that President Biden must be impeached for “erasing our nation’s borders and allowing our country to be invaded by human traffickers and drug cartels.”

She says that Biden has betrayed his oath of office by failing to enforce immigration laws passed by Congress.

This is not new territory for Miller as she co-sponsored a resolution in October for articles of impeachment put forth by Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene that was introduced in January 2021 saying Biden had abused the power of the office of President through enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors by allowing his son Hunter Biden to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept benefits from foreign nationals in exchange for favors. That resolution was referred to a House subcommittee last March and has seen no movement since.

House Republicans have introduced 9 separate impeachment resolutions since Biden took office that have all stalled in committees.

Miller will become part of the Republican majority in the U.S. House when the new Congress is seated next month.