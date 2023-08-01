Miller Casework Team at Jacksonville Public Library Today

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 1, 2023 at 11:11am

An area congressional leader announced office hours for today this morning.

15th Congresswoman Mary Miller’s casework team is available today at the Jacksonville Public Library from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

According to the announcement sent from Miller’s office just before 11:00 this morning outlining the schedule for today through August 15th, the team is available to help with Social Security, IRS, VA, and other federal issues.

Miller says in the announcement that constituents needing assistance with a Federal Agency can also find a contact form on her website at marymiller.house.gov.