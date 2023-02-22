Miller Casework Team Comming to Jacksonville Friday

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 22, 2023 at 9:56am

The Office of 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced local availability for this week.

According to a release late yesterday, Congresswoman Miller’s casework team will be at the Jacksonville Public Library from 11 am to 2 pm this Friday, February 24th.

According to the announcement, Congresswoman Miller’s casework team is available to help with Social Security, IRS, VA, and other federal issues.

Constituents needing assistance with a Federal Agency can also find a contact form online at marymiller.house.gov/services.

Miller’s casework team will also be at the public library in Mattoon tomorrow. Continued requests for comment or an interview by WLDS News to Miller and her team have remained unanswered.