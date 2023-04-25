Miller Casework Team Holding Office Hours at Jacksonville Public Library Tuesday

Area residents who are needing assistance with certain federal issues can get in-person help Tuesday.

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller’s Office announced today that her casework team will be holding local office hours in the area. The team will be in Jacksonville at the public library from 11 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow.

Erin O’Malley Communications Director for Mary Miller says the team can help with a wide variety of issues. “They talk to us if they need help with passports and other federal issues like the V.A. We have a lot of veterans that need assistance from a congressional office to get those details and the information or just if they need some sort of guidance of if they are having any trouble cutting through that red tape.

Issues such as IRS issues where they were able to potentially get money back. We’ve had great success helping our constituents in Illinois get lots of money back that was already theirs, but they weren’t able to get access to it, or through retirement or social security, things like that.”

O’Malley says Constituents needing assistance with a Federal Agency can also find the contact form on Miller’s website at marymiller.house.govhttps://marymiller.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency

Casework teams will also be at the Lincoln Public Library tomorrow and the Highland Public Library on Thursday both from 11 to 2.