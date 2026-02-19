Miller Challenged for a town meeting in Quincy

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2026 at 9:16am

A group of volunteers wants to take the town meeting to the 15th district congressional incumbent.

Mary Miller is running for re-election, and has two opponents in the primary.

Wendy Martin of Quincy says a group of volunteers has organized the event for Saturday, February 28th from noon to 2 PM in Quincy.

Martin says Miller recently e mailed a survey to district residents asking which of the five issues mattered most to them and their families. The issues are election integrity, mass deportations and border security, affordability, and eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.

Martin says constituents noticed that checking a box without a place to comment might lead to misinterpretations about what their concerns are about things, like mass deportations.

Martin says Miller has not held any Town Hall meetings during her current term.

Martin has invited residents of the 35 county district, including Morgan, to join them a week from Saturday at Washington Park.