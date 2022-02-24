Miller Congressional Campaign Hit With Campaign Finance Questions, Issues

A Republican primary in Illinois’ new 15th District is having campaign finances scrutinized.

The Federal Election Commission has dinged candidate Mary Miller’s campaign for double counting campaign contributions from her Fourth Quarter of 2021 earnings report.

According to Miller’s forms submitted to the FEC, she reported just under $165,000 in fundraising for the fourth quarter of 2021, while showing operating costs at $177,000.

The Rodney Davis campaign was quick to point out the double contributions on the publicly filed paperwork, doubling down on calling Miller a “carpetbagger” with “shoddy record keeping.”

Miller also had to file an amendment to her Quarter 3 filing last year after reporting unlawful contributions in that quarter for excessive contributions from individuals, the American Sugar Company’s PAC, three separate prohibited entities, and from election committees from Republican state Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Brad Halbrook.

A list of Q3 violations from the FEC for Miller’s campaign.

Davis campaign has out-raised Miller at every turn in the current election cycle. According to FEC filings, Davis has raised more than $1.8 million for his reelection, including $421,000 in the final quarter of last year. In Davis’s latest report to the Federal Election Commission showed he had $1.2 million on hand at the start of the year.

Last week, Davis earned a key endorsement from the Illinois Farm Bureau’s ACTIVATOR PAC.