Miller Getting Mar-A-Lago Fundraiser

Congresswoman Mary Miller will be getting help from former President Donald Trump tomorrow in her fundraising efforts.

The Decatur Herald-Review reports that Trump is hosting a fundraiser at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida tomorrow. Miller is in the midst of a heated primary battle against fellow incumbent Republican Congressman Rodney Davis for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

Trump announced his endorsement of Miller in January. The fundraiser may help Miller’s coffers, as Davis has out raised her almost 2-1. As of the end of March, Davis had more than $1.9 million cash on hand compared with Miller’s $510,795 according to federal election commission reports.

According to an invitation to the Florida fundraiser obtained by Lee Enterprises, tickets start at $1,000 per person and go up to $25,000 per person, with the highest-paying donors entitled to a photo with Trump and Miller. According to campaign finance records, Miller’s re-election committee made two separate payments to Mar-A-Lago Club LLC for “event venue and catering” last month for more than $17,000 for the event.

The Decatur Herald-Review says rumors of an in-district with Miller and Trump down the line may also be in the works.