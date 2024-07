15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller is hosting mobile office hours tomorrow in Jacksonville.

Representative from Congresswoman Miller’s office will be at the Jacksonville Public Library tomorrow from 11AM to 2PM.

Her casework team will be able to provide support or assistance with Social Security, the IRS, the VA, and other federal issues. Constituents needing assistance with a Federal Agency can also find a contact form at the congresswoman’s website at marymiller.house.gov.