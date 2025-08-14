Miller, LaHood getting challenged for 2026

Two Central Illinois congresspeople are getting challenged for their seats in the U.S. House in 2026.

Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) will have a primary challenger for her seat at the 2026 mid-term elections. Ryan Tebrugge, 35, a state employee and small business owner from Springfield, is circulating petitions to take on the three-term incumbent. Tebrugge is currently employed in the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology as an Information Service Specialist. In an interview with the Bloomington Pantagraph, Tebrugge criticized Miller for poor constituent services and for not taking advantage of opportunities to bring federal dollars back to the 15th Congressional District for infrastructure projects and programs. Tebrugge, who was a previously registered Democrat, recently served as a campaign manager for Republican Joshua Loyd of Virden who challenged 13th District Democrat Nikki Budzinski for her seat in 2024. Tebrugge is also now a Republican precinct committeeman in Springfield. Tebrugge joins a crowded field. On the Democrat side, Paul Davis of Collinsville, Randy Raley of Highland and Jennifer Todd of Edwardsville have all announced bids for the seat.

25 News Now of Peoria reports that Congressman Darin LaHood will also have challengers. Scott A. Best, 24, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 16th District. The two other announced candidates on the Democratic side are Chillicothe native and Bradley University Adjunct Professor Joe Albright and Rockford-area native and Illinois State University alum Paul Nolley.

The winners of the March 17th midterms will move on to the November 3, 2026 midterm elections.