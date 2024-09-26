Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Carrollton School Board Meeting Over Teaching of Controversial Book

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller was in Carrollton Monday night attending the Carrollton School District’s school board meeting.

Miller was in attendance to support parents who are concerned about a book being used by the school.

Parents had protested the use of Native American author Sherman Alexie’s novel The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. The book has been the subject of controversy and has consistently appeared on the annual list of frequently challenged books since 2008. The controversy has stemmed from its depictions of alcoholism, poverty, bullying, violence, sexuality, bulimia, uses of racial slurs, and disparagement of Christianity.

Miller voiced support of parents who have decided to have their children opt out of reading the book for classes. Miller says that the school district should have allowed for parents to have input on usage of the book sooner.

No further information about actions taken by the Carrollton School Board surrounding the book and its use are currently available.