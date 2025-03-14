Miller Meets With Adams Co. Farm Bureau, Assures Farmers Trump & DOGE Aren’t Coming for Farmer’s Assistance

15th Distirct Congresswoman Mary Miller held a rare public question & answer session in Quincy this past Friday in front of the Adams County Farm Bureau membership.

Muddy River News reports that Miller spent the majority of the forum saying she had been in meetings with President Donald Trump’s cabinet and his advisor for the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk about the Department of Agriculture.

Miller said overall that the federal government was bloated and inefficient and that Musk and his group at DOGE were going to allow some of the newly appointed agency heads be involved in decisions making cuts moving forward.

Miller said nearly $10 billion of economic relief payments to farmer including subsidies and CRP payments should be released by March 20th. She assured the audience that the administration was not going to eliminate USDA funding to farmers.

She went on to say that the administration doesn’t support green energy initiatives like solar farms and wind farms covering farm ground, but she says that ethanol may be a priority.

Miller and her husband, State Representative Chris Miller are farm owners in Oakland, Illinois. Miller is also a sitting member on the House Ag Committee.

Illinois State Representatives Kyle Moore, C.D. Davidsmeyer, and Norine Hammond along with state senator Neil Anderson were also in attendance taking questions on state policy.

