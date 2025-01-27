Miller Named to Committee on House Administration in New Congress

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller has been selected for a house leadership role by Speaker Mike Johnson.

On Wednesday, Miller was selected to serve on the Committee on House Administration in the 119th Congress. Miller also serves on the Committee on Agriculture, and the Committee on Education and Workforce.

The House Committee on Administration holds jurisdiction over federal elections, runs the day to day operations of the House of Representatives including oversight of allowable expenses and the technical operations of the House, and oversees management of the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the U.S. Capitol Police and Capitol Security, and the Architect of the Capitol.

In a press release, Miller says she looks forward to working with her fellow committee members on issues like “keeping foreign dollars out of our elections, requiring nationwide voter ID, and ensuring that non-citizens are never able to vote in the United States.”