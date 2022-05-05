Miller Re-Election Campaign Hit With Finding of Campaign Worker Formerly Convicted of Enticing A Minor Over the Internet

Congresswoman Mary Miller’s re-election bid in the new 15th District was hit with an investigative report about one of her unpaid volunteer campaign workers yesterday.

KSDK’s 5 on Your Side says that Miller has enlisted the services of Brad Graven of Sullivan.

Graven pleaded guilty to Indecent Solicitation of a Child in 2005 while working as a member of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office under the late Judy Baar Topinka.

According to an article by the Chicago Tribune, Graven contacted a Villa Park police officer who was posing as a teenage boy in an Internet chat room in June 2003 and then Graven drove from his home in Sullivan to a drugstore parking lot in Villa Grove to engage in sexual activities. Graven was eventually sentenced to 2 years of sex offender probation and 40 days in the DuPage County Jail.

According to KSDK, Graven has actively petitioned for Miller during this primary election season and has had virtually unlimited access to Miller, serving as her personal chauffeur at public events and raised money for her campaign. Miller allegedly trusted Graven with her family vehicle, according to photos, videos, and other documents.

The 57 year old Graven claimed to KSDK by phone that he was an unpaid volunteer on the Miller Re-Election campaign. His LinkedIN account lists his profession as a self-employed political consultant.

Miller is running against five-term 13th District incumbent Rodney Davis in the Republican primary next month. KSDK obtained a statement from Davis campaign manager Aaron DeGroot challenging the Miller camp to explain her relationship with Graven.

The Miller Campaign has made no public statement on the issue as of press time.