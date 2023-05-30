Miller Says She’s Voting ‘No’ on Biden-McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal

As President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy came to an accord on raising the nation’s debt ceiling yesterday, one Illinois Congresswoman says she’s not going to vote for the deal.

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller said in a press release today that she won’t vote for the alleged deal once it’s brought before the House: “I will vote NO on increasing the debt on our children and grandchildren by $4 trillion because this deal does not contain anywhere near the CUTS and policy changes we need in order to stop Joe Biden’s war on the American people. This deal does not repeal Biden’s “Green Bad Deal” attack on American energy or reinstate the Trump Administration energy independence policies we passed in the Limit, Save, Grow Act.

“This new deal adds $4 trillion in debt and relies upon Joe Biden’s empty promises that he will not hire additional IRS agents this year and expects us to trust him that he will approve energy permits more quickly. I do not trust Joe Biden, and the language in this bill gives him the ability to break every major promise he made in this deal.

“For example, the deal’s “pay as you go” spending restriction gives Biden unlimited power to waive the spending restriction and says his waiver cannot be challenged in court. I urge my colleagues to vote no and stick to the policy accomplishments we achieved in the Limit, Save, Grow Act!”

Support from both parties will be needed to win approval before the projected June 5th government default. The Associated Press reports that lawmakers are expected to return today from the Memorial Day weekend, and McCarthy has promised lawmakers he will abide by the rule to post any bill for 72 hours before voting in the House, as soon as tomorrow.