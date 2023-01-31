Miller Threatens DirecTV with Investigation

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller is threatening DirecTV with a federal investigation.

In an announcement on Twitter on Thursday last week, Miller says she vows to investigate the AT&T-owned satellite television provider after it dropped the conservative news network NewsMax from its lineup recently.

Miller is accusing DirecTV of political censorship, calling the drop of NewsMax akin to authoritarian left-wing and big tech trying to push out conservative voices from the mainstream.

More than 40 Republican lawmakers signed a letter last week accusing DirecTV of “actively working to limit conservative viewpoints on its system.” Former President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of the satellite TV provider and its parent company AT&T.

According to a report by WMAY, DirecTV dropped the channel from its offerings earlier last week, and following Miller’s tweet, reiterated a previous announcement that said it wanted to “continue to offer the network,” but the channel’s demands for a carriage fee increases would have led to significantly higher costs that the satellite TV provider would have to pass on to its customer base.

Miller says House Republicans will conduct oversight on the alleged censorship by big tech companies.