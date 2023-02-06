Miller To Boycott State of the Union Address

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller says she’s boycotting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union tomorrow.

Miller made the announcement on Saturday on conservative news outlet Breitbart. In an official announcement from her office today, Miller pointed to what she called “lies” about a number of issues including energy prices, immigration, and the Chinese balloon incident from this weekend among others for her reasons in boycotting the speech.

Miller told Breitbart and said in her announcement today that she intends to share her tickets with Air Force Colonel Mark A. Hurley of Sherman, who retired from the military after declining to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

As of early Monday afternoon, Miller is the only Republican to publicly announce plans not to attend Biden’s speech. After the address, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to provide the Republican response to the State of the Union.

An email and call to Miller’s office by WLDS News last week for an interview has not been returned.