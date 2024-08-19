Miller To Make Second Ever Appearance in Jacksonville

CORRECTION: Multiple listeners have notified WLDS News that this will be Miller’s second speaking engagement in Jacksonville. According to a June 27th Journal Courier article, Miller was a guest speaker at a meeting of the Morgan County Republican Club at Water’s Edge Winery (now Twisted Tree). We were not provided an invitation to this event, nor were we told that there would be media availability with Mrs. Miller. We apologize for this error.

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller is making her first ever appearance in Jacksonville next week.

The Journal Courier reports that the event is being billed as a meet and greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Twisted Tree Music Hall, 1601 East Morton Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. Appetizers and dessert will be provided.

Miller is running unopposed in the November 5th General Election for her second term representing West Central Illinois, a place she has barely visited since she’s been the area’s representative to Congress since the 2020 remap. It will be Miller’s 3rd term in Congress overall.