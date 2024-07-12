Miller’s Legislation That Would Block Biden Administration Title IX Updates From Taking Effect Passes House

15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller’s legislation seeking to nullify the Biden Administration’s update to Title IX rules has passed the House.

Miller’s office announced today that House Joint Resolution 165 passed 210 to 205 along party lines this morning. The rule by the Biden Administration says it would extend federal discrimination protections for LGBTQ students and would protect students from discrimination based on “sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.”

Twenty-six states with GOP attorneys general have sued to block the rule, and courts have temporarily blocked it from going into effect in 14 states on August 1st.

Miller introduced the legislation in early June. A week later, the Republican-controlled House Committee on Education and the Workforce approved it. Miller’s resolution seeks to reverse the rule through the Congressional Review Act, a procedural tool Congress can use to overturn certain actions from federal agencies. Miller says the Biden Administration rule “forces men into women’s private spaces and athletics” and “Joe Biden is putting our girls at risk by erasing their Title IX protections and claiming biological men should have access to girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.”

In the Senate, Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith also introduced legislation in June to try to block the final rule under the same tool. The Senate version has gathered over 30 Republican cosponsors, but the chamber is controlled by a slim majority of Democrats.

President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the measure if it reaches his desk.